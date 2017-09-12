Tech
Apple

Tim Cook Gets Emotional Talking About Steve Jobs at Apple's Event: 'I Love Hearing His Voice'

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:29 PM ET

Apple's anticipated keynote began with a touching tribute to the namesake of the location — Steve Jobs.

The Tuesday keynote was the first event to take place in Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's new campus, which Apple made sure to reference. The presentation began with a voiceover from Jobs himself.

"I love hearing his voice," Cook said as he launched the keynote address. "It was only fitting that Steve should open his theater." Cook also said "not a day goes by that we don't think of him" as he got emotional speaking of Jobs before beginning to announce all of Apple's newest releases.

"It’s taken some time but we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness," Cook said noting Jobs' death in October 2011.

Jobs and Cook worked closely at Apple before the former stepped down from the company, as he went through his battle with pancreatic cancer.

