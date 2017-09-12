Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Maryland6 Officers Involved in Freddie Gray's Death Will Not Face Federal Charges
Baltimore Police Death Videos
TechApple Announced a New Product Nobody Expected
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWhite House Slams Hillary Clinton's Memoir for 'False and Reckless Attacks'
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University

[videoid=3192392434001]

celebrities

Nicolas Cage Just Blessed Us With the Most Nicolas Cage Answer About His 'Over the Top' Acting

Megan McCluskey
3:05 PM ET

Nicolas Cage seems to be embracing the wide-reaching jokes about some of his less-than-nuanced performances.

During an interview with Variety to promote his new movie Mom and Dad alongside director Brian Taylor and co-stars Selma Blair and Anne Winters at the Toronto International Film Festival, Cage shot down a question about going overboard in certain scenes by explaining that he sets the bar for exaggerated performances.

"You show me where the top is, and I’ll let you know whether I’m over it or not, all right," he told the interviewer. "I design where the top is."

The Oscar winner went on to explain why he doesn't like to describe his craft as "acting" in classic Cage style. "[Taylor] knows how spiritual acting is for me," he said. "I don’t even like the word acting anymore because it implies lying in some way. I don’t act. I feel and I imagine and I channel.”

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME