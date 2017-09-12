Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Roasts Steve Bannon for Glorifying 'Billy Bush Weekend'
TelevisionJane Campion on How Top of the Lake Changed Her Opinion on Sex Work
Jane Campion attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
animalsVideo Shows Man Rescue Young Deer That Fell Into Pool
Portrait of young mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus), Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
Children playing in park
Nick David—Getty Images

Family: Teens Pushed Biracial Boy Off Picnic Table With a Rope Around His Neck

TIME
1:01 PM ET
(CLAREMONT, N.H.) — Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.

The child was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont, the boy's grandmother, Lorrie Slattery, told the Valley News. He has since been released and has returned to school in Claremont.

Slattery said the children were in a backyard when some of the teens got on the table and grabbed a rope that held a tire swing. It's not clear how the rope got around her grandson's neck, but Slattery said the teens pushed him off the table. No adults are believed to have witnessed the incident.

An expert on abuse who spoke to the boy at the hospital said he swung from his neck three times before being able to remove the rope, Slattery said. None of the teens came to his aid, she said.

"One boy said ... 'Let's do this,' and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him," Slattery said.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase told the newspaper his department is investigating an Aug. 28 incident involving several juveniles. He declined to provide details and refused to confirm the case involved the 8-year-old boy.

Chase did not respond Monday to calls and emails from The Associated Press.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME