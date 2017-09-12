Video Shows Man Rescue Young Deer That Fell Into Pool

The mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) is a deer indigenous to western North America. It is named for its ears, which are large like those of the mule. There are believed to be several subspecies, including the black tailed deer.

(ROSS, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man saved a young deer from a swimming pool at a housing development in the Pittsburgh suburbs.Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Brady says his reaction to save the deer on Aug. 20 was just instinct.

A video of the rescue was posted on YouTube, then shared to Facebook and Twitter by Michelle Wright, a news anchor on WTAE-TV. She's a friend of Brady's.

The deer fell into a pool at the Mews of Town North housing development in Ross Township.

The fawn was carried to the pool's edge by Brady, and a township officer helped other men lift it out of the pool. The rescuers tied beach towels together to help lasso the deer.