U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Roasts Steve Bannon for Glorifying 'Billy Bush Weekend'
TelevisionJane Campion on How Top of the Lake Changed Her Opinion on Sex Work
Jane Campion attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Food & DrinkPeople Were Mad This Festival Served Cold Pizza So There's a State Inquiry Now
Portrait of young mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus), Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
The mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) is a deer indigenous to western North America. It is named for its ears, which are large like those of the mule. There are believed to be several subspecies, including the black tailed deer. Danita Delimont—Getty Images/Gallo Images
animals

Video Shows Man Rescue Young Deer That Fell Into Pool

Associated Press
12:48 PM ET

(ROSS, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man saved a young deer from a swimming pool at a housing development in the Pittsburgh suburbs.Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Brady says his reaction to save the deer on Aug. 20 was just instinct.

A video of the rescue was posted on YouTube, then shared to Facebook and Twitter by Michelle Wright, a news anchor on WTAE-TV. She's a friend of Brady's.

The deer fell into a pool at the Mews of Town North housing development in Ross Township.

The fawn was carried to the pool's edge by Brady, and a township officer helped other men lift it out of the pool. The rescuers tied beach towels together to help lasso the deer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME