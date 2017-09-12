U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AppleThe New Apple Watch Doesn't Need Your iPhone
AppleHere's When Apple Park Will Open to the Public
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpLara and Eric Trump Just Welcomed the President's 9th Grandchild
President Trump Departs The White House En Route To West Virginia
Crime

Body of Teen Girl Found in Hotel Freezer

Associated Press
1:05 PM ET

(ROSEMONT, Ill.) — Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont.

Jenkins' body was found in the walk-in freezer Sunday, about 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.

Jenkins' mother, Teresa Jenkins, says police told her that her daughter was intoxicated when she let herself into the freezer where she died. An autopsy has been conducted but a cause of death hasn't been determined.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME