U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PoliticsRepublicans Pin Their Hopes on Tax Reform
Capitol
spaceSee Stunning New Images of Irma and Jose From Space
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesLet Tom Hanks and James Corden Take You Back to School With Their Rousing Carpool Karaoke
EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live at the Barker Hangar - Inside
Police
Police tape in neighborhood of Manhattan, New York USA. Thomas Cristofoletti—Getty Images
Crime

'A Touch of Evil.' Father Shot to Death in Front of 2-Year-Old Daughter

Associated Press
11:32 AM ET

(PHILADELPHIA) — A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.

Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan said Monday there was no explanation for the slaying of 38-year-old Gerard Grandzol other than "a touch of evil."

Police say two men approached Grandzol outside his home Thursday night, took his wallet and demanded his car keys, and one of them shot him twice in the head.

Twenty-one-year-old Maurice Roberts and his 16-year-old brother have been arrested. No attorney information is available for either suspect.

Ryan said the handgun hasn't been recovered and must have been obtained illegally.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME