Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Roasts Steve Bannon for Glorifying 'Billy Bush Weekend'
TelevisionJane Campion on How Top of the Lake Changed Her Opinion on Sex Work
Jane Campion attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
animalsVideo Shows Man Rescue Young Deer That Fell Into Pool
Portrait of young mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus), Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
Close up of pizza, Teen diet, UK
Getty Images
Food & Drink

People Were Mad This Festival Served Cold Pizza So There's a State Inquiry Now

Associated Press
12:48 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Some New York City foodies say a neighborhood pizza festival has left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

Prosecutors are looking into the New York City Pizza Festival after attendees fumed they paid $75 each to eat cold slivers of pizza in a parking lot in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The festival was promoted as a celebration of pizza. Attendees say on Facebook they instead got cold slices of pizza "smaller than a sample size," served with glasses of warm wine.

WNBC-TV reports Democratic state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is urging attendees to file complaints on his website. A spokesman says prosecutors opened an investigation Monday.

Festival organizer Ishmael Osekre says event producer Hangry Garden delayed the event. The event producer contends it was misled by the organizer and wasn't paid.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME