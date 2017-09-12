Newsfeed
celebrities

Issa Rae Just Became the Newest Face of Covergirl

Cady Lang
12:58 PM ET

Even though Insecure creator and star Issa Rae just signed on for a third season of her hit HBO show, she's still got more projects in the works — namely, becoming the new face of Covergirl cosmetics.

The auteur who got her start with the series "Awkward Black Girl" took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of her new role, where she will be joining the ranks of other Covergirls like Janelle Monae and Queen Latifah. She noted in her post caption that "never ever in my life did I imagine I'd be [a Covergirl]." She ended by sharing her joy at being the newest "easy, breezy, beautiful" face of the brand: "I am so honored and so excited for what's to come."

In a statement, Rae also shared that part of her excitement about joining the Covergirl family was because of its celebration of individuality and diversity.

"My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona — whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life,” she said. “Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

See the first pictures of Issa as a Covergirl below.

