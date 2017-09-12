U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Reproductive HealthWhy Hormone Replacement Therapy May Be Safer Than You Think
TIME, health, stock,
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Loves to Talk About His 'Good Genes'
U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters' questions during a joint news conference with Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait in the East Room of the White House September 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime'A Touch of Evil.' Father Shot to Death in Front of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Police
Police vehicle emergency lights
Brian Stablyk—Getty Images
APW

1-Year-Old Who Died May Have Been Left in Hot Van for Hours

Jim Salter / AP
11:15 AM ET

(ST. LOUIS) — St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who may have been left inside a van for several hours.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. Monday to the Casa Dia Montessori school in south St. Louis County to a report of an unresponsive child who was not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday, St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire said. The child's name has not been released.

The school said the child attended there. In a statement, school president Rick Deeba said the mother arrived at the school around 4:55 p.m. with the child already unresponsive in her van and brought him into the school. The school called 911 and CPR was administered but the child could not be saved.

Police said the boy may have been left in a vehicle for "an extended period of time," but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

The high temperature in the St. Louis area on Monday was around 80 degrees, but the temperatures inside a vehicle with the windows up could have topped 100 degrees within a half-hour, the National Weather Service said.

Thirty-nine children in the U.S. have died of vehicular heatstroke this year, according to the advocacy group KidsAndCars.org. More than 800 children have died of heatstroke in vehicles since 1990, the organization said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME