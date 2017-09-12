Politics
Dana Bobo
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 16
President Donald Trump
Hope Hicks listens as President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau host a meeting with women business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Feb. 13, 2017.  Jabin Botsford/—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

Trump Aide Hope Hicks Named White House Communications Director

Associated Press
11:08 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The White House is naming Hope Hicks as communications director.

Hicks is a longtime aide of President Donald Trump, having served as his presidential campaign's lead spokeswoman. She has been interim communications director for the past few weeks. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Hick has been named to the job permanently.

Hicks, 28, is the third White House communications director in the administration's nearly eight months. Her predecessor, Wall Street personality Anthony Scaramucci, served in the role for less than two weeks after being removed over harsh language he used about two then White House advisers.

