Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpLara and Eric Trump Just Welcomed the President's 9th Grandchild
President Trump Departs The White House En Route To West Virginia
AppleTim Cook Gets Emotional Talking About Steve Jobs at Apple's Event: 'I Love Hearing His Voice'
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareHow Americans Could Have Cheap Health Care Almost Instantly
Chicago Area Hines Veterans Hospital Sited In Mass VA Scandal
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Roasts Steve Bannon for Glorifying 'Billy Bush Weekend'

Megan McCluskey
12:53 PM ET

Following the Sunday broadcast of Steve Bannon's 60 Minutes interview, Seth Meyers gave his take on the former White House chief strategist's new nickname for the leak of the now infamous Access Hollywood tape with President Donald Trump: "Billy Bush Weekend."

During the "A Closer Look" segment of Monday's episode of Late Night, the host slammed Bannon for sounding as though he was celebrating the release of the video — in which Trump was heard lewdly bragging to Bush about his ability to “do anything” to women.

"It’s not a holiday," Meyers said, jokingly adding, "Gather ’round, children, can you hear it? It’s the sound of the Access Hollywood bus! Billy Bush Weekend is here, Tic Tacs for everyone!”

Meyers was specifically referencing the portion of Bannon's interview in which he described the days following the tape's leak as a "litmus test."

"If you side with [Trump], you have to side with him, and that’s what Billy Bush weekend showed me," Bannon told CBS's Charlie Rose. "Billy Bush Saturday showed me who really had Donald Trump’s back."

Watch the full Late Night clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME