Two women hawking street food in Andacallo, Chile were doing an interview with a local KuartaTV reporter, when a dog stole an empanada right off the griddle.

At the time, no one was onto him, but now the video has made the rounds on Reddit and Twitter where people are celebrating the dog's sly moves.

All you need to know is that the dog made the segment more interesting, and even got away with it. Empanadas, golden pastries stuffed with anything from shredded chicken and cheese, are great, but the dog is the only talking point. Consider this viral video an instructional guide to finding your window of opportunity, taking it, and never looking back.

Watch the video shared to Facebook here .

The dog is the real hero here pic.twitter.com/ExVTAEa0L1 - Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 11, 2017

The newly anointed internet-famous canine was so impressive, that some people wanted the dog to be their biological parent.

I wish Empanada Dog was my dad. - Sharann (@robozippy) September 12, 2017

Or their leader.

Si van a elegir un ladrón para presidente que sea el ladrón de empanadas #PerritoLadronPresidente @KuartaTV pic.twitter.com/vkkThB3z3I - philippe sapiains🖌 (@PSapiains) September 10, 2017

The clip has repeat value.

I could watch this dog steal an empanada for hours. https://t.co/TgcBayffzR - Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) September 12, 2017

People love this dog.

i love the empanada stealing dog - extant snakes (@jossjoshjsh) September 12, 2017

Of course it had to be #empanadas! No dog (or human)?can resist stealing an empanada. Those are DELISH! https://t.co/NCoi4vTkYD - Migdalia (@MsLatina) September 12, 2017