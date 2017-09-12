Newsfeed
This Empanada-Stealing Dog Has Officially Stolen the Internet's Heart

Ashley Hoffman
11:18 AM ET

Two women hawking street food in Andacallo, Chile were doing an interview with a local KuartaTV reporter, when a dog stole an empanada right off the griddle.

At the time, no one was onto him, but now the video has made the rounds on Reddit and Twitter where people are celebrating the dog's sly moves.

All you need to know is that the dog made the segment more interesting, and even got away with it. Empanadas, golden pastries stuffed with anything from shredded chicken and cheese, are great, but the dog is the only talking point. Consider this viral video an instructional guide to finding your window of opportunity, taking it, and never looking back.

Watch the video shared to Facebook here.

The newly anointed internet-famous canine was so impressive, that some people wanted the dog to be their biological parent.

Or their leader.

The clip has repeat value.

People love this dog.

