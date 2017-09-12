Hillary Clinton has a lot to say following her stunning defeat to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election . So much so that the former Democratic nominee penned a memoir of the experience titled What Happened that was published Tuesday.

In conjunction with the book's release, Clinton spoke with a number of outlets about the campaign, her life during the months after , and touched upon a number of topics that she said were not fully addressed in her memoir. Here are four of the most interesting quotes that Clinton gave in her latest round of interviews:

On how she prepared for the second debate following the surfacing of Trump's Access Hollywood tape

"After we heard him admitting and laughing about sexually assaulting women and being able to get away with it because if you're a star, you can do anything. So in my debate prep, we practiced this," Clinton told CBS Sunday Morning. "The young man playing Trump would stalk me. And I practiced keeping my composure. I practiced not getting rattled. Well, it's one thing to practice it. It's another thing to be in front of, you know, 50 million, 60 million, 70 million people and having him scowling and leering and moving up on me. And—it—it was so discombobulating.

"And so while I'm answering questions, my mind is going, 'Okay, do I keep my composure? Do I act like a president?'" Clinton added. "Or do I wheel around and say, 'Get outta my space. Back up, you creep'? Well, you know, I didn't do the latter. But I think in this time we're in, particularly in this campaign, you know, maybe I missed a few chances."

On if she can watch the news without thinking, "What would I do in this situation?"

"No, I do it every single time!" Clinton said with a laugh, according to NPR. "Look, I was prepared to be president. I had prepared and worked at it, and I go a little bit batty when I hear him say, 'Gee, this is a really hard job. Who knew health care was so complicated?' I did. No, I always am responding and reacting. Sometimes I yell at the TV even."

On whether Ivanka Trump should be held responsible for her father's actions

“Everyone associated with him…they’re either on board with that, or they’re not. And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving," Clinton said to Refinery 29. "But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that.”

On whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election

"There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort," Clinton told USA Today . "Because there's no doubt in my mind that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win. And there's no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money. And there's no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians."

When directly asked if Trump associates colluded with Russia, Clinton responded: "I'm convinced of it. I happen to believe in the rule of law and believe in evidence, so I'm not going to go off and make all kinds of outrageous claims. But if you look at what we've learned since [the election], it's pretty troubling."