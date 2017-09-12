Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FirstsWatch Live: Sylvia Earle, Carla Hayden and More Discuss Their Trailblazing Careers
celebritiesNicolas Cage Just Blessed Us With the Most Nicolas Cage Answer About His 'Over the Top' Acting
Nicolas Cage attends a press conference for USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage on September 20, 2016 in Moscow, Russia.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleThe Internet Is Terrified the New iPhone 8 Will Break
Apple

Watch the Entire Apple Event, Including the New iPhone X Announcement

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:14 PM ET

Apple just announced its new line of iPhones, including the 10th anniversary edition iPhone X, at its keynote event on Tuesday.

If you weren't able to tune in live, watch the video above to see everything Apple is releasing, including three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, a new Apple TV and new iOS.

The much-anticipated iPhone X was announced along with new features like an edge-to-edge screen, facial recognition and the removal of the home button. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus also brought upgrades to the core iPhone lineup.

The company's Apple Watch saw the premiere of a new model and a new watchOS. The changes include cellular support, so you no longer have to rely on having an iPhone nearby for your Apple Watch to work, and a number of upgrades to the heart rate monitor app. Apple TV also got a 4K upgrade.

Watch the video above to catch all of the new features in action.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME