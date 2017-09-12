Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesJ.J. Abrams Will Return to Write and Direct Star Wars: Episode IX
Keri Russell Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
White HouseTrump Aide Hope Hicks Named White House Communications Director
President Donald Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime'Dark, Dark World.' Prosecutor Says Suspect Bragged About Holly Bobo's Murder
Dana Bobo
hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton Says Ivanka Trump Needs to Be 'Held Accountable'

Megan McCluskey
11:01 AM ET

Hillary Clinton may have officially ruled out another run for office on Sunday, but she is continuing to voice her opinions on the Trump Administration.

In an interview with millennial-focused news site Refinery29 leading up to the Tuesday release of her memoir What Happened—an account of her loss to Trump in the presidential election last November—Clinton was asked if she believes First Daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump should be held responsible for her father's actions.

“Everyone associated with him … they’re either on board with that, or they’re not," Clinton responded. "And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving. But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that."

Clinton also offered some advice for millennial women looking to make a difference in the world.

"I have a little mantra where I like to say resist, insist, persist, and enlist," she explained. "Not everybody’s gonna run for office by any means, but you can support those who do. Whether it is standing up for DACA recipients...whether it is fighting for better rules to protect equal pay and overtime and all of the other pieces, or fighting to get healthcare for people. There’s so much to be involved in now, and so I feel like the commitment is there. The passion is there.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME