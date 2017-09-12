Tech
iPhone 2017

Here's When You Can Buy the iPhone X

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:19 PM ET

Apple unveiled its new and radically overhauled 10th anniversary iPhone, called the iPhone X, during its highly-anticipated keynote event Tuesday. The release date is set for Nov. 3.

The soon-to-be released iPhone X comes bristling with new features, including a better screen, which stretches across the entire phone; camera upgrades; and facial recognition technology. It's also swapped out the traditional home button for a new interface and navigation.

Apple fans can preorder the iPhone X starting Oct. 27, and phones will start shipping on Nov. 3. However, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models are available even earlier: Both models are open to preorders on Sept. 15 and start shipping Sept. 22.

Last year's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models were announced on September 7 and preordering began two days later. The phones began shipping September 16, so this year's release date 8 and 8 Plus models haven't deviated from the previous timeline too much.

