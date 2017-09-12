1. Moving when you're young might strengthen your adult brain.
By Gretchen Reynolds in the New York Times
2. This cheaper way to file bankruptcy could help struggling consumers get a fresh start.
By Katy Stech Ferek in the Wall Street Journal
3. Is America still a ‘Nation of Ideas?’
By Jedediah Purdy in Politico Magazine
4. Just using a brand you trust could make you more confident about what you’re doing.
By Leila Ugincius at Virginia Commonwealth University
5. Here’s how to trick your body into feeling awake after a terrible night’s sleep.
By Susie Neilson in the Cut
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.