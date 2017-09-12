Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMom Accused of Stabbing Newborn: He Was Created ‘By the Devil’
Pittsburgh Cityscapes And City Views
PoliticsRepublicans Pin Their Hopes on Tax Reform
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
spaceSee Stunning New Images of Irma and Jose From Space
Little Girl Running
Little girl runs down a sidewalk in a neighborhood on a sunny summer evening. Annie Otzen—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Moving When You’re Young Might Strengthen Your Adult Brain

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Moving when you're young might strengthen your adult brain.

By Gretchen Reynolds in the New York Times

2. This cheaper way to file bankruptcy could help struggling consumers get a fresh start.

By Katy Stech Ferek in the Wall Street Journal

3. Is America still a ‘Nation of Ideas?’

By Jedediah Purdy in Politico Magazine

4. Just using a brand you trust could make you more confident about what you’re doing.

Related

Five Best IdeasRead and Write With Your Kids
Five Best Ideas
Read and Write With Your Kids

By Leila Ugincius at Virginia Commonwealth University

5. Here’s how to trick your body into feeling awake after a terrible night’s sleep.

By Susie Neilson in the Cut

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME