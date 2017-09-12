Republicans Pin Their Hopes on Tax Reform

President Trump and congressional Republicans are pinning their political hopes for their first year of unified GOP control of government on tax reform, but they are still a ways away from consensus. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and officials from the White House are still split on whether to try to accomplish tax reform with just Republican votes (requiring the use of budget reconciliation in the Senate) or with Democrats through regular order, with a 60-vote threshold in the Senate. Trump is meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators Tuesday in hopes to trying to forge good will. But most of the details for the plan are far from ironed-out. Trump hopes for a 15 percent corporate tax rate, with budget-conscious Republicans worry about accomplishing that without blowing a hole in the deficit. Other details, such as whether and how to include personal tax rates in the package, are far from agreed to. At the end of the day, GOP lawmakers are depending on the tax bill to show voters that they can govern effectively and fear suffering the consequences at the ballot box if they cannot get it done. But even if they succeed, Republicans will need to find a way to sell what is likely to be a predominantly corporate tax cut to voters.

“I take ultimate responsibility for the loss. I was the candidate. I was the person whose name was on the ballot. And I'll never get over that because I was working hard to become president in order to do the service that I believe in on behalf of our country. And it was everything from the decision to use a personal email, which got blown up. It was a dumb mistake, I think it was a dumber scandal, but it hurt.” — Hillary Clinton to NPR

"I was here in the 2004 cycle of hurricanes, four and six weeks that hit Florida. I think what's prudent for us right now is to make sure that those response capabilities are there. Causality is something outside of my ability to analyze right now. I will tell you that we continue to take seriously the climate change—not the cause of it, but the things that we observe." — Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert to reporters Monday on climate change and the recent hurricanes

