Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
remembranceHow Edith Windsor Became a 'Matriarch of the Gay-Rights Movement'
Edith Windsor photographed in New York City for 2013.
FloridaFlorida Death Toll from Hurricane Irma Rises to 12
APTOPIX Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
public healthWhy You Should Think Twice About Playing With Puppies in a Pet Store
puppy
Apple

Watch the Highlights of Apple's iPhone Announcement in 3 Minutes

Mahita Gajanan
5:21 PM ET

Apple launched a radically overhauled new iPhone to mark its 10th anniversary during its much-anticipated keynote event on Tuesday, September 12.

The iPhone X announcement, shown in the video above, revealed the company's new phone, which includes an edge-to-edge screen and new facial recognition technology, which will do away with the need for a fingerprint reader, among a number of other new features.

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus during the event, as well as significant upgrades to its Apple Watch and Apple TV.

The new iPhone X comes with a high price tag, with costs starting at $999. The costs for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus start at $699 and $799, respectively.

Watch highlights of the iPhone announcement above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME