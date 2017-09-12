Watch the Highlights of Apple's iPhone Announcement in 3 Minutes

Apple launched a radically overhauled new iPhone to mark its 10th anniversary during its much-anticipated keynote event on Tuesday, September 12.

The iPhone X announcement, shown in the video above, revealed the company's new phone, which includes an edge-to-edge screen and new facial recognition technology, which will do away with the need for a fingerprint reader, among a number of other new features.

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus during the event, as well as significant upgrades to its Apple Watch and Apple TV .

The new iPhone X comes with a high price tag, with costs starting at $999. The costs for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus start at $699 and $799, respectively.

Watch highlights of the iPhone announcement above.