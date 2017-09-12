Ted Cruz’s Twitter Account ‘Liked’ a Porn Tweet and the Internet Had Plenty to Say

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. Joshua Roberts—Reuters

Sen. Ted Cruz 's official Twitter account appeared to "like" an explicit tweet Monday night, causing a stir on social media.

The Texas senator's account, which has more than 3 million followers, liked a tweet from the account @SexuallPosts, which posts explicit content and porn. The "like" was later removed from the senator's account, Cruz's senior communications adviser Catherine Frazier said.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter - Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

The incident, however, drew a host of commentary on Twitter, where some users expressed their disbelief.

Welp, time to trot off to bed knowing that the junior senator from Texas will see another scandal-free, low-stress day in the US Senate - Ross Luippold (@rossluippold) September 12, 2017

It's 2017 and I just witnessed @tedcruz liking porn in Twitter.



What a time to be alive. - Magnolia (@MagnoliaLove) September 12, 2017

It's truly inspiring to see Twitter put aside our petty differences, turn in unison and laugh at Ted Cruz. - Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) September 12, 2017

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also joined the conversation, appearing to poke fun at the senator's record of upholding his religious values. "Well done @ TedCruz using the power of 'like' to illustrate the evils of porn," Kimmel tweeted . Last year, Cruz defended a ban on the use of sex toys in Texas, according to the Associated Press .

A representative from Cruz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruz is not the first politician to come under fire for the actions made on their official Twitter account. Last month, President Donald Trump retweeted one of his critics who called him a "fascist." He deleted that retweet after five minutes.