Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SmartphonesQuiz: Find Out Which iPhone Matches Your Personality
Apple iPhone 7 And 7 Plus Product Shoot
TechNintendo Just Confirmed the NES Classic Is Coming Back
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleApple Is Ready to Introduce a New iPhone. Here's What to Look For
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
170620-senators-health-care-cruz
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. Joshua Roberts—Reuters
Social Media

Ted Cruz’s Twitter Account ‘Liked’ a Porn Tweet and the Internet Had Plenty to Say

Jennifer Calfas
8:33 AM ET

Sen. Ted Cruz's official Twitter account appeared to "like" an explicit tweet Monday night, causing a stir on social media.

The Texas senator's account, which has more than 3 million followers, liked a tweet from the account @SexuallPosts, which posts explicit content and porn. The "like" was later removed from the senator's account, Cruz's senior communications adviser Catherine Frazier said.

The incident, however, drew a host of commentary on Twitter, where some users expressed their disbelief.

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also joined the conversation, appearing to poke fun at the senator's record of upholding his religious values. "Well done @ TedCruz using the power of 'like' to illustrate the evils of porn," Kimmel tweeted. Last year, Cruz defended a ban on the use of sex toys in Texas, according to the Associated Press.

A representative from Cruz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruz is not the first politician to come under fire for the actions made on their official Twitter account. Last month, President Donald Trump retweeted one of his critics who called him a "fascist." He deleted that retweet after five minutes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME