U.N. Security Council Unanimously Approves New North Korea Sanctions

This picture taken on Sept. 3, 2017 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Sept. 4, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. KCNA via KNS—AFP/Getty Images

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea in a watered-down resolution without an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted.

The resolution does ban North Korea from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates. But it only caps Pyongyang's imports of crude oil at the level of the last 12 months, and it limits the import of refined petroleum products to 2 million barrels a year.

It also bans all textile exports and prohibits all countries from authorizing new work permits for North Korean workers — two key sources of hard currency.