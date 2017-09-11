Yet Another House Republican Is Retiring From Politics. It's a Sign of the Trump Era

Rep. Dave Trott, R-Mich., arrives for the House Republican Conference meeting in the basement of the Capitol on Monday evening, Oct. 26, 2015.

(WASHINGTON) — Veteran Republicans are bailing on Congress in growing numbers, as GOP control of Washington fails to produces the unity or legislative successes party leaders wished for.

With President Donald Trump willing, if not eager, to buck fellow Republicans and even directly attack them, a number of lawmakers no longer wish to be involved.

The latest is two-term congressman Dave Trott of Michigan, who says in a statement that he's decided after careful consideration that the best course for him is to spend more time with his family and return to the private sector.

Trott joins a string of moderate Republicans who are not seeking re-election.

Each of these seats will be heavily contested by Democrats eager to take back control of the House.