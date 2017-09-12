Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S.9 People Dead After Shooting at Suburban Home
Texas Shooting
Reproductive HealthWhy Hormone Replacement Therapy May Be Safer Than You Think
TIME, health, stock,
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime'A Touch of Evil.' Father Shot to Death in Front of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Police
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Loves to Talk About His 'Good Genes'

Ryan Teague Beckwith
11:39 AM ET

President Trump brags a lot about his genes.

In interviews over the years, Trump has credited his genes for everything from his health to his success, and he's noted that his children and grandchildren will benefit from them as well.

When he was interrupted by his granddaughter, Arabella, during an interview with the New York Times in July, Trump noted that she has learned some Chinese.

"She's unbelievable, huh?" he said. "Good, smart genes."

Trump's statements on the influence of genetics go farther than what most scientists would say. While genes can contribute to the abilities of some athletes, they aren't generally viewed as determining things like success in business.

Watch this video to see Trump repeatedly talk about his genes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME