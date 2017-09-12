Here's When You Can Download macOS High Sierra

Apple will release the newest version of its Mac operating system on September 25, allowing users to update their Mac laptops and desktops to the latest version of Apple's computer operating system for free.

Apple unveiled the release date for macOS High Sierra, a major update to its existing Sierra version , on its website following its highly-anticipated iPhone-focused event on September 12. Originally announced in June and available in beta form for the past several months, macOS High Sierra comes packed with new features and updates designed to enhance Apple's family of Mac computers.

MacOS High Sierra will work with these computers

Apple's new macOS High Sierra operating system has the same requirements as macOS Sierra: it's compatible with Apple computers introduced in either late 2009, mid-2010 or later. To run it, you'll need a MacBook or iMac computer released in late 2009 or newer, a MacBook Pro, Mac Mini or Mac Pro released mid-2010 or newer, a MacBook Air released in late 2010 or newer, or an iMac Pro released in 2017.

This is what's new in macOS High Sierra

Mac OS High Sierra will deliver a number of new features to Mac computers, including a new Apple File System (it replaces the old one, called HFS Plus), which will streamline chores like duplicating files and finding specific ones. The updated operating system will also bring a new version of the Metal API (designed to make games run faster), a new sidebar and editing tools in the Photos app, and will allow developers to create interactive virtual reality experiences on Macs. Apps and features will be easier to navigate, especially in Photos, and Siri is getting an overhaul designed to let it understand users better as well as speaking less robotically.