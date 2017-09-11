Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralMiss Texas Did Not Hold Back About President Trump's Response to Charlottesville
2018 Miss America Competition - Show
DataEquifax Says You Won't Surrender Your Right to Sue by Asking for Help After Massive Hack
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the InternetZoë Quinn: What Happened After GamerGate Hacked Me
Hacker
box of 11 doughnuts
Andy Reynolds - Getty Images
society

Bride Gets Married With a Doughnut Bouquet and It's Superior to Flowers in Every Way

Rachel Lewis
12:26 PM ET

A bride has decided to ditch the typical floral bouquet for her wedding day and carry something a little more edible down the aisle.

Paige Kirk, 23, of Sydney, Austaraliasurprised her bridesmaids with a bouquet of decorated doughnuts and pastries to marry Steve.

"We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple," she explained to the BBC, adding that the guests "loved them" and that the venue couldn't believe it.

The moment that the Bride told the bridesmaids that they'll be walking down the aisle with donut bouquets!

A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on

Paige added that despite the temptation the doughnuts went uneaten throughout the ceremony. "We had plenty of goodies beforehand so we were too full too eat them," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME