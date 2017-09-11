Blue Ivy and Beyoncé Teamed Up to Serve Meals to Hurricane Harvey

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter is taking after her mother Beyoncé in more ways than just her natural talent as a performer — she's also inherited her sense of philanthropy. Blue Ivy helped her mother serve meals to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Bey's hometown of Houston, Texas.

The Lemonade singer, Blue Ivy and the rest of her Bey Good team served meals to those who lost their homes due to the severe flooding and damage of Hurricane Harvey; Beyoncé also took time to meet with victims of the hurricane and made a " significant donation " to help as many people as possible in her hometown.

Beyoncé will also join George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts for the telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday , which will raise funds to help those affected by the natural disaster.

