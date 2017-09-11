Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralMiss Texas Did Not Hold Back About President Trump's Response to Charlottesville
2018 Miss America Competition - Show
DataEquifax Says You Won't Surrender Your Right to Sue by Asking for Help After Massive Hack
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the InternetZoë Quinn: What Happened After GamerGate Hacked Me
Hacker
celebrities

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé Teamed Up to Serve Meals to Hurricane Harvey

Cady Lang
11:56 AM ET

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter is taking after her mother Beyoncé in more ways than just her natural talent as a performer — she's also inherited her sense of philanthropy. Blue Ivy helped her mother serve meals to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Bey's hometown of Houston, Texas.

The Lemonade singer, Blue Ivy and the rest of her Bey Good team served meals to those who lost their homes due to the severe flooding and damage of Hurricane Harvey; Beyoncé also took time to meet with victims of the hurricane and made a "significant donation" to help as many people as possible in her hometown.

Beyoncé will also join George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts for the telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday, which will raise funds to help those affected by the natural disaster.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME