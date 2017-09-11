Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FloridaWhere Is Hurricane Irma Going Next?
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Exercise/FitnessHere's How Much It Really Costs to Run a Marathon
TIME stock marathon running sports
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksThis Is the One Question You Should Never Ask J.K. Rowling About Harry Potter
Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone
2017 Billboard Power 100 - Arrivals
Singer Zayn Malik attends the 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration at Cecconi's on February 9, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.  Michael Tullberg—Getty Images
celebrities

Zayn Malik on Taylor Swift: 'I Think She Deserves Her Success'

Raisa Bruner
10:43 AM ET

Former One Direction member and perennial pop heartthrob Zayn Malik is notoriously guarded. But in an interview with The Fader following the release of his new single with Sia "Dusk Till Dawn," he did offer up a positive review of fellow pop star Taylor Swift, with whom he collaborated on the chart-topping single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" in late 2016.

"I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard," Malik said about Swift. "That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional."

Malik also noted that Swift is more than just a one-off collaborator and professional contact: his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is famously part of Swift's squad. "She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends," he noted. "I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool." (He did not comment on her most recent music.)

In general, Malik seems thoroughly nonplussed by media attention and the hullabaloo around both his own activities or those of other celebrities in the pop sphere. "I don’t pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they’re cool with me, then I base my relationship on that," he said.

He also teased an upcoming album to follow debut work Mind of Mine, with a release date yet to be set.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME