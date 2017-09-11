Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionHere's the Intense Process Behind Every High-Stakes Final Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebek poses on the set of Jeopardy on April 21, 2012.
viralMiss Texas Did Not Hold Back About President Trump's Response to Charlottesville
2018 Miss America Competition - Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataEquifax Says You Won't Surrender Your Right to Sue by Asking for Help After Massive Hack
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
kid_reading
Five Best Ideas

Read and Write With Your Kids

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Read and write with your kids. It pays long-term dividends.

By Kim Eckart at the University of Washington

2. Could we engineer the atmosphere to prevent future hurricanes?

By Jolene Creighton in Futurism

3. Do big data companies have too much power?

By Jathan Sadowski in the Guardian

4. We’re going to need more lithium.

By Jessica Shankleman, Tom Biesheuvel, Joe Ryan, and Dave Merrill at Bloomberg Businessweek

5. Video games could strengthen aging brains.

By Anna Vlasits in Wired

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME