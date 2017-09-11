NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rihanna waves from the back of a motorcycle at the finale of the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week at the 69th Regiment Armory on September 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

Rihanna's whole life may have already been a mic drop, but her Fashion Week exit is a new high point.

For her Fenty x Puma show on Sunday in New York City, models like Adriana Lima paraded around massive sand dunes the color of Pepto-Bismol zipped up in motocross-themed lycra jumpsuits. But it was the three motocross riders who opened and closed the event with some death-defying tricks who stole the show.

For her victory lap, Rihanna hopped onto one one of the motocross bikes and waved goodbye to everyone as she roared around. In doing so, she has now provided everyone with the perfect picture for times when you need to communicate that a legend is exiting the scene. You know, if bosses and bad gals making power moves are your thing.

Speaking of bad gals, Whoopi Goldberg, Ashley Graham and Cardi B were in the audience, but good thing everyone who didn't get an invite will always have these moments.

Rihanna arrives to her own show #FENTYxPuma on a dirt racing bike 🚴 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/Twp6AsvEkL - FvshionDvting (@fvshiondvting) September 11, 2017