World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
weatherAs Hurricane Irma Lashes Florida, an Expert Explains How Cities Can Boost Their Flood Defenses
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
9/11 anniversaryThousands Are Expected to Gather at Ground Zero as the U.S. Commemorates the 9/11 Anniversary
Sept 11 Anniversary
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseSteve Bannon Says He Opposed the Firing of FBI Director James Comey
President Trump Holds Listening Session With Manufacturing CEO's
Rohingya Refugees Flood Into Bangladesh
Rohingya refugees are transported to a camp on the back of a lorry after arriving from Myanmar on September 10, 2017 in Whaikhyang, Bangladesh.  Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
myanmar

The U.N.'s Human Rights Chief Says the Rohingya Face Ethnic Cleansing in Myanmar

Associated Press
5:23 AM ET

(COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh) — The U.N. human rights chief says violence and injustice faced by the ethnic Rohingya minority in Myanmar, where U.N. rights investigators have been barred from entry, "seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

Speaking at the start of a U.N. Human Rights Council session, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein denounced how "another brutal security operation is underway in Rakhine state — this time, apparently on a far greater scale."

Zeid, a Jordanian prince, noted that the U.N. refugee agency has reported that 270,000 people have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the last three weeks, and pointed to satellite imagery and reports of "security forces and local militia burning Rohingya villages" and extrajudicial killings.

He said Monday that he was "further appalled" by reports of Myanmar authorities planting land mines along the border.

"The Myanmar government should stop pretending that the Rohingya are setting fire to their own homes and laying waste to their own villages," he added, calling it a "complete denial of reality" that hurts the standing of a country that recently enjoyed "immense good will."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME