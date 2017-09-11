PewDiePie Is Being Accused of Using a Racial Slur While Live-Streaming on YouTube

PewDiePie may be in hot water again, more than six months after Disney cut ties with him over comments deemed anti-Semitic.

The 27-year-old Swedish internet personality , otherwise known as Feliz Kjellberg, appeared to have used the a racial slur while streaming a video game session online — according to the BBC.

Purported footage of the moment, posted Sunday to Reddit but unconfirmed by TIME, appears to show Kjellberg using the offensive term while playing a video game, after which he seems to offer an apology.

"I don't mean that in a bad way," says Kjellberg, once the world's highest-paid YouTube star , while struggling to contain a laugh.

The news led to a gaming developer taking aim at Kjellberg's popular YouTube channel, A.V. Club reports.

"We're filing a DMCA [ Digital Millennium Copyright Act ] takedown of PewDiePie's Firewatch content and any future Campo Santo games," tweeted developer Sean Vanaman. "I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make."

Kjellberg is no stranger to controversies based on race and ethnicity. In February this year, revelations that several of his YouTube videos contained offensive content led to Disney terminating commercial relations with him.

YouTube at that time also withheld new episodes of Scare PewDiePie , Kjellberg's video show on the platform, and removed him from its top-tier advertising service.