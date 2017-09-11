Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
9/11 anniversaryThese 9/11 Families Still Don't Have Their Relatives' Remains 16 Years Later
Niagra Falls, 3 weeks before 9/11
Korean PeninsulaThe U.S. Is Calling for a U.N. Vote on Fresh Sanctions Against North Korea
UN Security Council Holds An Emergency Meeting On North Korean Threat
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane irma'There Is No Home to Go Back to.' Hurricane Irma Flattens Barbuda, Leaving a Population Stranded
BARBUDA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IRMA
PewDiePie Signs Copies Of His New Book "This Book Loves You"
PewDiePie at a book signing, Oct. 29, 2015 in New York. John Lamparski—Getty Images
Internet

PewDiePie Is Being Accused of Using a Racial Slur While Live-Streaming a Game

Kevin Lui
5:38 AM ET

PewDiePie may be in hot water again, more than six months after Disney cut ties with him over comments deemed anti-Semitic.

The 27-year-old Swedish internet personality, otherwise known as Feliz Kjellberg, appeared to have used the a racial slur while streaming a video game session online — according to the BBC.

Purported footage of the moment, posted Sunday to Reddit but unconfirmed by TIME, appears to show Kjellberg using the offensive term while playing a video game, after which he seems to offer an apology.

"I don't mean that in a bad way," says Kjellberg, once the world's highest-paid YouTube star, while struggling to contain a laugh.

The news led to a gaming developer taking aim at Kjellberg's popular YouTube channel, A.V. Club reports.

"We're filing a DMCA [ Digital Millennium Copyright Act ] takedown of PewDiePie's Firewatch content and any future Campo Santo games," tweeted developer Sean Vanaman. "I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make."

Kjellberg is no stranger to controversies based on race and ethnicity. In February this year, revelations that several of his YouTube videos contained offensive content led to Disney terminating commercial relations with him.

YouTube at that time also withheld new episodes of Scare PewDiePie, Kjellberg's video show on the platform, and removed him from its top-tier advertising service.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME