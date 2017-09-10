Politics
Trumps Return to the White House from Camp David
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House September 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Pool—Getty Images
hurricane irma

President Trump Says He'll Visit Hurricane-Ravaged Florida 'Very Soon'

Alana Abramson
5:02 PM ET

President Donald Trump said Sunday he plans on visiting Florida, currently being rocked by Hurricane Irma.

"I'll be going to Florida very soon," Trump told reporters Sunday after arriving at the White House. The President had been hosting a cabinet retreat at Camp David over the weekend.

Trump did not specify when he would visit Florida. Such a trip would likely only take place after the storm has cleared and the logistics become easier to manage.

Trump also recently visited victims of Hurricane Harvey, which ravaged parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Irma made its second landfall in Florida on Sunday afternoon, striking Marco Island as a Category 3 storm. It previously struck the Florida Keys earlier on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. Despite the downgrade, it's still expected to bring life-threatening conditions from heavy rains to intense winds.

As of Sunday afternoon, approximately 1.3 million electricity customers in Florida have lost power as a result of Irma. Meanwhile, 127,000 people have evacuated their homes, according to the Associated Press. People at the President's seaside resort, Mar-A-Lago, were reportedly ordered to evacuate.

Trump praised the federal government's work throughout the storm, singling out the efforts of FEMA and the United States Coast Guard. "Every group is coordinating really well," Trump said. "The bad news is this some big monster, but I think we're very well put."

