Florida

Watch Live As Hurricane Irma Strikes Florida

Alana Abramson
2:28 PM ET

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida early Sunday morning, touching down in Cudjoe Key at approximately 9 a.m. e.t. Irma subsequently began heading towards Southern Florida, with the National Hurricane Center reporting gusts of wind reaching 92 miles per hour at Miami International Airport.

"Irma will bring life threatening wind impacts to much of Florida regardless of the exact track of the center," the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Sunday. "Wind hazards from Irma are also expected to spread northward through Georgia and into portions of Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina."

As of Sunday afternoon, 1.3 million customers in Florida had lost power, and the winds had already caused a crane to collapse in Miami.

Watch the hurricane unfold at various spots in Florida, including the cities of Naples and Miami, on the video above.

