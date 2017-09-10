Good afternoon. Here are the top stories from this weekend.

Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall in Florida

Hurricane Irma struck Florida Sunday morning, making landfall as a Category 4 storm just after 9 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key. The National Hurricane Center says heavy rains will inundate Florida until Tuesday. The winds have already caused a crane to collapse in Miami.

Eric Bolling's Son Chase Found Dead at 19

Chase Bolling, the son of ousted Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, was found dead on September 8; he was 19 years old. Bolling wrote on Twitter that the details surrounding the death are unclear, and an autopsy will be conducted next week. Fox News announced Eric Bolling was leaving the network Friday following a one-month suspension that stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment.

Equifax Faces Fallout After Hacking Incident

Credit reporting agency Equifax continues to find itself under fire after disclosing that hackers had accessed the personal details of up to 143 million users. The company's stock price sunk 18%, while Congress reportedly wants to hold a hearing to determine what happened. Three of the company's executives are being criticized for selling shares worth nearly $1.8 million in total before the breach was publicly disclosed, though the company is denying the employees knew about the incident at the time.

Also:



The film adaptation of Stephen King's thriller novel "It" smashed September box office records , garnering $179.2 million in its opening weekend.

Two days before the release of her memoir, Hillary Clinton ruled out the possibility of another run for office.

Four members of the Polish death metal band Decapitated were arrested Saturday as suspects in a woman's kidnapping after their August 31 concert in Spokane, Washington.

When Hurricane Irma struck the Bahamas, it sucked away ocean water from the shoreline at some beaches.