U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FloridaWatch Live As Hurricane Irma Strikes Florida
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
MexicoMexico Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 90
Mexico Earthquake
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesIt Shatters Box Office Records With Massive Opening Weekend
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma hits Biscayne Bay in Miami on Sept. 10, 2017 Wilfredo Lee—AP
Weekend Brief

The Weekend Brief: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall, Eric Bolling's Son Dies, Equifax Faces Hacking Fallout

Alana Abramson
2:37 PM ET

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories from this weekend.

Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall in Florida

Hurricane Irma struck Florida Sunday morning, making landfall as a Category 4 storm just after 9 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key. The National Hurricane Center says heavy rains will inundate Florida until Tuesday. The winds have already caused a crane to collapse in Miami.

Eric Bolling's Son Chase Found Dead at 19

Chase Bolling, the son of ousted Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, was found dead on September 8; he was 19 years old. Bolling wrote on Twitter that the details surrounding the death are unclear, and an autopsy will be conducted next week. Fox News announced Eric Bolling was leaving the network Friday following a one-month suspension that stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment.

Equifax Faces Fallout After Hacking Incident

Credit reporting agency Equifax continues to find itself under fire after disclosing that hackers had accessed the personal details of up to 143 million users. The company's stock price sunk 18%, while Congress reportedly wants to hold a hearing to determine what happened. Three of the company's executives are being criticized for selling shares worth nearly $1.8 million in total before the breach was publicly disclosed, though the company is denying the employees knew about the incident at the time.

Also:

The film adaptation of Stephen King's thriller novel "It" smashed September box office records, garnering $179.2 million in its opening weekend.

Two days before the release of her memoir, Hillary Clinton ruled out the possibility of another run for office.

Four members of the Polish death metal band Decapitated were arrested Saturday as suspects in a woman's kidnapping after their August 31 concert in Spokane, Washington.

When Hurricane Irma struck the Bahamas, it sucked away ocean water from the shoreline at some beaches.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME