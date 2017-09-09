U.S.
fox news

Son of Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling Found Dead

Jaclyn Gallucci
5:31 PM ET

The son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead on Friday. He was 19 years old.

"Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated," Bolling posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Fox News Channel said on Friday that the network was parting ways with Bolling and that his show, The Specialists, would be canceled.

"Fox News Channel is cancelling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably," the network told Variety in a statement. "We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck."

Bolling’s departure comes after he was suspended last month over allegations he sexually harassed female colleagues at Fox News.

