Now that Hurricane Irma is closer to Florida's coast, where exactly the storm will hit has gotten slightly clearer.

Experts are now predicting that the hurricane will hit the southwest area including the Florida Keys and Tampa rather than the Miami area as was initially thought. Irma is now expected to come in through the Florida keys before moving into southwest Florida and north toward the Tampa Bay area, according to the Associated Press.

The storm, which is currently a Category 3 after going over Cuba, is also expected to strengthen back into a Category 4, according to the National Weather Service.

While Hurricane Irma is no longer expected to hit Miami directly, the storm will bring "life-threatening winds" to the area, National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen told the AP.

About 30,000 people have already been left without power as of Saturday morning in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas as effects from the hurricane already began, the AP reported.