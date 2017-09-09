Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
hurricane irmaThis Look at the Miami Coastline Shows Popular Destinations in Irma's Path
Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma
hurricane irmaFlorida Official: If You Don't Evacuate, Nobody Will Be There to Answer Your 911 Call
Florida Begins Preparing For Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Detroit'I'll See You in Heaven.' Woman Who Chose Her Baby Instead of Chemotherapy Dies
Sacrifice for Life
News: Hurricane IrmaFlorida residents flee Hurricane Irma as traffic backs up on I-75 at its intersection with the Florida Turnpike in Fort Meyers, FL on Sept 7, 2017.
Florida residents flee Hurricane Irma as traffic backs up on I-75 at its intersection with the Florida Turnpike in Fort Meyers, FL on Sept 7, 2017. Andrew West—USA Today/Sipa USA

Florida Governor: Hurricane Irma Will Be 'Most Catastrophic Storm the State Has Ever Seen'

TIME
12:46 PM ET

Florida's governor is issuing urgent warnings to a third of his state's residents to evacuate ahead of a massive hurricane on track to be the state's most catastrophic ever.

Gov. Rick Scott says the entire west coast of Florida will likely see dangerous affects from storm surge as Hurricane Irma comes ashore Sunday. About 6.3 million of the state's approximately 21 million residents have been asked to evacuate.

During a Saturday news conference, he told those in evacuation zones: "You need to leave — not tonight, not in an hour, right now."

Scott said that the storm surge is expected to be up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) in some areas along the west coast of Florida. In the Tampa Bay area, Scott said the storm surge could be between 5 feet (1.5 meters) and 8 feet (2 meters).

Scott said: "This is the most catastrophic storm the state has ever seen."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME