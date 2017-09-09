Florida Governor: Hurricane Irma Will Be 'Most Catastrophic Storm the State Has Ever Seen'

Florida residents flee Hurricane Irma as traffic backs up on I-75 at its intersection with the Florida Turnpike in Fort Meyers, FL on Sept 7, 2017. Andrew West—USA Today/Sipa USA

Florida's governor is issuing urgent warnings to a third of his state's residents to evacuate ahead of a massive hurricane on track to be the state's most catastrophic ever.

Gov. Rick Scott says the entire west coast of Florida will likely see dangerous affects from storm surge as Hurricane Irma comes ashore Sunday. About 6.3 million of the state's approximately 21 million residents have been asked to evacuate.

During a Saturday news conference, he told those in evacuation zones: "You need to leave — not tonight, not in an hour, right now."

Scott said that the storm surge is expected to be up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) in some areas along the west coast of Florida. In the Tampa Bay area, Scott said the storm surge could be between 5 feet (1.5 meters) and 8 feet (2 meters).

Scott said: "This is the most catastrophic storm the state has ever seen."