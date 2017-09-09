This Is How You Can Volunteer to Help When Hurricane Irma Hits Florida

Volunteer efforts have poured into the Houston area in response to Hurricane Harvey's devastation. With Hurricane Irma expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Florida, many are already looking for ways to help.

Florida Governor Rick Scott called for 17,000 volunteers, according to ABC. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is recommending that anyone looking to be one of those 17,000 go to the Red Cross. The Red Cross is accepting volunteers in Florida, Puerto Rico, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to help with Hurricane Irma, according to its website.

State shelters are taking volunteers that can apply through Volunteer Florida's website, ABC noted.

Airbnb is also looking for people to host others who needed to evacuate, according to PBS. They added National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster , Hurricane Recovery Volunteer Registry and NOVAD are also looking for volunteers.