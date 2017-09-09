When Hurricane Irma makes landfall on the coastal United States on Sunday, it is projected to touch down on the southern tip of the Florida Keys, then move rapidly northward through Florida, Georgia, Atlanta, and finally Tennessee by Wednesday. Miami and Miami-Dade County are at the edge of the storm's projected path but will likely face significant winds and storm surge. The low-lying coastline is often prone to flooding. These are some of the popular Miami destinations that are on the water's edge.