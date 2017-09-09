U.S.
News: Hurricane IrmaFlorida residents flee Hurricane Irma as traffic backs up on I-75 at its intersection with the Florida Turnpike in Fort Meyers, FL on Sept 7, 2017.
Boarded up shops in Miami ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma on September 8, 2017 Michele Eve Sandberg—AFP/Getty Images
Florida Governor: Hurricane Irma Storm Surge 'Will Cover Your House'

Associated Press
10:28 AM ET

Gov. Rick Scott urged anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon Saturday as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.

He says the storm is "going to go faster than you are."

Scott said 25,000 people in Florida have already lost electricity as Irma's outer bands have begun hitting the southern part of the state.

The governor also warned of dangerous storm surge of between 6 feet (2 meters) and 12 feet (4 meters) across parts of Florida.

He said: "This will cover your house."

