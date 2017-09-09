This Is Where Hurricane Irma Is Now

Hurricane Irma has been inching closer and closer to the continental United States before its expected landfall in Florida.

Hurricane Irma is currently over Cuba, after going over the island early Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. At 1:50 a.m. E.T., the NHC's Atlantic Operations Twitter said that Irma went over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane. Around 7:30 a.m., the account said that the hurricane was "hitting hard" on the northern coast of Cuba.

Their forecast shows the storm reaching Florida on Sunday and making its way up Florida over Monday. When it does arrive in Florida, it's expected to be an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" with "life-threatening wind impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the center," according to the NHC.

Forecasters expect Irma's core to strike the Keys, southwestern Florida and the Tampa Bay region on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Heavy rain in the state is expected to last through Tuesday and a "life-threatening" storm surge is expected to last for 36 hours.

The National Hurricane Service is continuing to update their websites and Twitter accounts with new forecast and location information.