This Is Where Hurricane Irma Is Right Now

Hurricane Irma has been inching closer and closer to the continental United States before its expected landfall in Florida.

Irma is now about 160 miles southeast of the Florida Keys, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center as of 1 p.m. E.T. Its now about 75 miles east of Varadero, Cuba.

The hurricane was over Cuba from early Saturday morning to the early afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. At 1:50 a.m. E.T., the NHC's Atlantic Operations Twitter said that Irma went over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane. Around 7:30 a.m., the account said that the hurricane was "hitting hard" on the northern coast of Cuba.

Forecasters expect Irma's core to strike the Keys, southwestern Florida and the Tampa Bay region on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The NHC's forecast shows the storm making its way up Florida over Monday. When the core of the hurricane does go over Florida, it's expected to be an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" with "life-threatening wind impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the center," according to the NHC.

Heavy rain in the state is expected to last through Tuesday and a "life-threatening" storm surge is expected to last for 36 hours.

The National Hurricane Service is continuing to update their websites and Twitter accounts with new forecast and location information.