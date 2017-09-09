World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
hurricane harvey'The Water Is Rushing In.' Discovery of Body in Ceiling Ends Hurricane Harvey Mystery
Harvey Elevator Death
Egypt3,500-Year-Old Royal Tomb Discovered in Egypt
Egypt Goldsmiths Tomb
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
remembranceCountry Star Don Williams Dies at 78
Photo of Don WILLIAMS
Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives in front of a mural just beyond a border barrier in Tecate, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A French artist erected the 65-foot-tall image of a Mexican boy. Gregory Bull—AP
World

'Larger Than Life.' 65-Foot Photo of Toddler Peers Over U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Julie Watson / AP
9:08 AM ET

(TECATE, Calif.) — A photo of a giant toddler stands in Mexico and peers over a steel wall dividing the country from the United States.

The boy appears to grip the barrier with his fingers, leaving the impression the entire thing could be toppled with a giggle.

A French artist who goes by the moniker "JR" erected the cut-out of the boy that stands nearly 65 feet (20 meters) tall and is meant to prompt discussion of immigration.

On Friday, a steady stream of people drove to the remote section of wall near the Tecate border crossing, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of San Diego. Border Patrol agents warned visitors to keep the dirt road clear for their patrols and not pass anything through the fence.

Elmond Davantes, a software developer from Carlsbad, California, took photos from the U.S. side.

"It's larger than life," he said. "It just draws attention to the whole issue in a positive way."

On the Mexican side, families scrambled down a scrubby hillside to take selfies with the artwork. Children in school uniforms played tag under the scaffolding supporting the photo.

People on each side of the wall waved to each other.

Related

India Mumbai Bombings
World2 Men Sentenced to Death for 1993 Mumbai Blasts That Killed 257 People
World
2 Men Sentenced to Death for 1993 Mumbai Blasts That Killed 257 People

Salma Montoya, 18, a student in Tecate said her town is abuzz about it.

"It's beautiful," she said.

JR has done other large-scale portraits around the world, with much of his recent work focused on immigrants.

He told reporters at Wednesday's unveiling of the portrait that he was spurred by a dream in which he imagined a kid looking over the border wall.

"And when I woke up, I wondered: 'What was he thinking?'" he said. "Like for us we know all the implications, what it represents, how it divides, but for a kid, I didn't have the answer."

A year later when JR was scouting for the perfect spot for his project, he noticed a house in Tecate near the border wall. He and a Mexican friend knocked on the door to see about the possibility of locating it around there. After they drove away, it occurred to him that the 1-year-old at the home who had been staring at them reminded him of the boy he had dreamed about.

JR and his friend immediately went back. JR asked the woman if he could photograph her son. She knew his work and agreed.

The artwork was unveiled the week President Donald Trump said he would end a program that has allowed young immigrants who were brought to America illegally as children to remain in the country.

The administration also accepted more proposals for its plans to build a continuous wall along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

JR said he did not intend for the project in Tecate to coincide with the news about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

JR has worked for years to highlight the "Ellis Islands of today," which has taken him from the shores of Italy where migrants have been arriving by boat from Africa to the California desert.

"Now as an artist I think that it's amazing that the piece arrived at a moment when it creates more dialogue," he said. "Because the idea itself is to raise more questions."

For artists and activists, the 650 miles of existing wall and fencing between the U.S. and Mexico has long been a blank canvas.

Musicians have played simultaneously on both sides. A giant wooden Trojan-style horse was once parked near a crossing in Tijuana. There have been volleyball games and church services held simultaneously on each side of the border.

Sections of wall on the Mexican side have been covered with paintings of everything from butterflies to an upside-down American flag.

JR has erected other large-scale portraits in the slums of Paris, from the top of buildings in Rio de Janeiro, and set up giant photo booths from Israel and Palestine to the United States.

The latest piece will remain in Tecate for a month. JR hopes people will view it from each side.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME