A police crime scene tape close-up
. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime

4 People Found Dead in Apparent Quadruple Homicide

Associated Press
8:39 AM ET

(GROTON, Mass.) — Authorities say four people were found dead at a Massachusetts home and a suspect is in custody.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says police found two women and a man dead inside a home in Groton Friday night and another woman's body outside. She says they appeared to have died of blunt force trauma.

Ryan says O'Ryan Krause, who's believed to be in his 20s, will be charged with four counts of murder. A possible weapon was found. It wasn't known if Krause is represented by a lawyer.

Ryan calls the slayings "a situation of tragic family violence." She declined to elaborate.

Groton Police Chief Donald Palma Jr. says the killings weren't a random act and "the town is safe."

State police investigators spent hours on the rural street Friday night.

